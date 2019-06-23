Mainers defend titles during Fundy Marathon

Robert Ashby of Brunswick and Sarah Mulcahy of Fort Kent successfully defended their individual championships on Sunday in The Bay of Fundy International Marathon held at Lubec and on Campobello Island, New Brunswick.

Ashby earned his fifth consecutive victory in the 7-year-old race, completing the course in 2 hours, 48 minutes, 40 seconds. That works out to an average of 6:26 per mile.

Mulcahy, who last year set the course record at 2:49.53, completed the 26.2-mile circuit in 2:56.06. It was a 6:43-per-mile pace for Mulcahy, who claimed her fourth women’s title in five years.

Nathaniel Graber of New Castle, Delaware, was the first male runner across the line in the 32.3-mile ultramarathon, clocking in at 4:24.30. Jennifer Spinney of Fredericton, New Brunswick, was the women’s champion with a time of 4:44.09, which eclipsed the previous course record by 18:07.

In the Roosevelt Park Half Marathon, James Denby Weeks of Saint John, New Brunswick, emerged as the men’s champion, posting a course-record time of 1:20.13. Lori Richter of Appleton topped the women’s field in the half with a 1:31.22 that broke the course record of 1:34.26 set in 2017.

In the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust 10K, Alexandre Banks of Saint John, New Brunswick, took top honors in the men’s race with a time of 38:31, and Rockport’s Emma Trapani clocked a 43:56 to take home the women’s title.

The Bay of Fundy International Marathon is one of three North American marathons that features an international border crossing. The event, held on the fourth Sunday each June, is run by 300 Canadian and American volunteers.