Jose Gomez singled three times, and David Parkinson hurled six scoreless innings as the Reading Fightin Phils beat the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Parkinson (6-4) allowed three hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Reading went up 3-0 in the third after Grenny Cumana hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Arquimedes Gamboa.

After Reading added a run in the sixth when Mickey Moniak hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Bossart, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Joey Curletta hit a solo home run.

Denyi Reyes (2-9) went six innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked four.

Reading improved to 10-3 against Portland this season.