June 23, 2019
Maine motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle that resulted in the death of the motorcyclist in York County.

Police said the crash happened at midday Saturday in Waterboro. They said the crash killed 53-year-old Kimberly Sawyer of Freeport. Sawyer’s motorcycle struck an SUV operated by 33-year-old Cara Crabb-Burnham of Framingham, Massachusetts.

Authorities were reconstructing the scene of the crash Sunday. Police said the crash took place at a two-way intersection. No charges had been filed related to the crash.

 


