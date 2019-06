Heavy wind caused about 1,500 customers to lose power in Penobscot County on Sunday afternoon, with the majority of outages reported in Old Town, Clifton and surrounding towns, according to Emera Maine.

There were also about 200 outages reported in Washington County, the company said at 3 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m., power was restored to most of those communities and fewer than 300 power outages were still reported in the Emera Maine network, according to the utility’s website.