Five people displaced by fire in Waterville

Five people were displaced by a fire at a single-family home early Saturday morning in Waterville.

No one was injured in the blaze at 20 Mae Terrace, which is owned by Barbara Moody, according to the Waterville Fire Department. Five people lived in the two-story home and will be staying with relatives in the area, the department said.

About 25 area firefighters went to the home after the fire was reported at 4:41 a.m. Some of them initially responded to a different road, May Street, because its name sounded similar to Mae Street, according to the department.

The department did not say how severely the home was damaged, but said it was insured.

State investigators will go to the home Monday to try to determine what caused the fire.