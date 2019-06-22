Plane crashes in Bar Harbor marsh, injuring three

Three people suffered minor injuries Saturday morning after a plane crashed into a marsh behind Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor.

After the crash was reported around 10:45 a.m., a search team that included firefighters, police and a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service was able to quickly locate the downed plane, according to the Bar Harbor Fire Department.

The three occupants of the plane were able to walk out to waiting ambulances and were taken to Mount Desert Island hospital, the department said.

Mount Desert Island High School is located on Eagle Lake Road, about 6 miles from downtown Bar Harbor.

The department did not say what caused the crash, who was involved or any other details. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.