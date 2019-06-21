Orono native named to Team USA for Under-23 championships

Hannah Steelman of Orono, who earned first-team All-America status in two events at the recent NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships, will be stepping onto an international stage next month.

The 2017 Orono High School graduate recently completed her sophomore year at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Now, she has been selected to compete for Team USA in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on July 6 at the 2019 North American, Central American, & Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico.

That meet, which runs July 5-7, will feature athletes from 31 countries.

Team USA consists of two athletes per individual event, based upon the U.S. performance rank order list of all age-eligible athletes.

Steelman finished third in the steeplechase at the NCAA championships in a school-record time of 9 minutes, 46.08 seconds, after previously winning the Southern Conference title in the event.

Steelman also earned first-team All-America status in the 5,000-meter run at the NCAAs with an eighth-place finish.

The NACAC 3,000-meter steeplechase race will be held at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.