107 returning salmon set a one-day record at Milford Dam fish lift

Atlantic salmon conservationists looking for some good news after several years of lackluster returns to Maine rivers have a reason to smile this morning: On Thursday, 107 salmon were captured at the Milford Dam fish lift.

“Highest single-day catch at the Milford lift ever!,” Jason Valliere of the Maine Department of Marine Resources Division of Sea Run Fisheries and Habitat wrote in a brief email Thursday night.

Now, one day doesn’t make a run, but the total was certainly encouraging. Consider: Last year just 759 fish were counted at Milford all season. That makes Thursday’s total 14 percent of the entire 2018 run.

Crews from the DMR and Brookfield Renewable, which owns the dam, have been monitoring several salmon near the dam this week, making sure they don’t get permanently stranded as water levels drop in the wake of the installation of flash boards on the dam.

The fish lift at the Milford Dam has been the primary fish-counting facility on the Penobscot — and the first upstream barrier to fish passage — since 2014, after the downstream Veazie Dam was removed as part of the Penobscot River Restoration Project.