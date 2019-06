YARMOUTH, Maine — Police say a man was hit and killed by a street sweeper in Yarmouth Friday morning.

It happened on Main Street around 11:45 a.m. underneath the Rt. 1 overpass bridge.

Both lanes of Main Street near the bridge are closed while police reconstruct the crash.

Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been called in.

No other information has been released.