Dirt biker charged with leading officers on chase through downtown Blue Hill

A Connecticut man riding a dirt bike last weekend allegedly led two officers on a two-mile chase through downtown Blue Hill at speeds that exceeded the limit by at least 30 mph.

Colby Walker, 21, was charged early Sunday with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speeding and operating after suspension.

Hancock County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Kane and Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Archer saw the dirt bike on South Street at about 12:45 a.m. The bike failed to stop when signaled and raced over Main Street before Walker allegedly ditched the bike and ran into woods behind the Blue Hill Post Office, where the officers caught him, police said.

Walker is due in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court on Aug. 6.

The charge of eluding an officer is a class C crime that carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. The other charges are for class E crimes that carry a maximum penalty of up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.