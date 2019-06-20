Cardinals draft pick wins Maine’s Mr. Baseball award

Trejyn Fletcher of Deering High School, who was selected in the second round of the Major League draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and last week signed a contract with a $1.5 million bonus, has been named the recipient of the Dr. John W. Winkin/Mister Maine Baseball Award.

The Maine Baseball Coaches Association award goes to the state’s top senior player.

Fletcher, an outfielder and pitcher, was the 58th overall pick in the draft. He batted .456 for Deering of Portland this spring with three home runs, 17 stolen bases and 24 runs scored. Fletcher also pitched, striking out 40 and allowing seven hits in 20 innings.

The other finalists were pitchers Matt Burnett of Ellsworth, Colton Carson of Oxford Hills in South Paris, Lucas Francis of Lisbon, David Barre of Waterville, Will Neleski of Cumberland Center’s Greely High School, Charlie Spiegel of Searsport and Dylan Miner of South Hiram’s Sacopee Valley High School.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Fletcher is considered a potential 20-20 (home runs, stolen bases) center fielder by Jim Callis of MLB.com.