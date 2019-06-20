Maine senior all-star baseball games cancelled

The annual Maine Senior All-Star Baseball Games, scheduled for Thursday afternoon and evening at Colby College in Waterville, have been cancelled due to predicted rain, according to Nick Caiazzo of the Maine Baseball Coaches Association.

The announcement of the winner of the Dr. John Winkin Award — symbolic of the state’s high school Mr. Baseball — which was to be made between games of the all-star doubleheader, instead will be done at 6 p.m., he said.

The eight finalists for this year’s Mr. Baseball award are Trejyn Fletcher of Deering of Portland, Colton Carson of Oxford Hills of South Paris, Matt Burnett of Ellsworth, Charlie Spiegel of Searsport, Lucas Francis of Lisbon, Dylan Miner of Sacopee Valley of South Hiram, Will Neleski of Greely of Cumberland Center and David Barre of Waterville.