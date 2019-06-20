9 upcoming sports events around Maine

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 14th annual Girls County Basketball Shootout, sponsored by Pepsi Bottling Group, will be held June 28-29. This tournament is limited to the first 16 high school girls teams that register (Classes C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six. Entry fee is $150, which helps cover the cost of board officials and awards. Schools may enter more than one team. All players will receive a County Shootout T-shirt, individual awards to winning team and all-tournament honorees. There will be a 3-point shooting contests at halftime of each game. For information contact Larry Gardner at 207-551-5001 or lgardner@msad20.org.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 33rd Tiger Basketball Camp will be held June 24-28 for girls and July 8-12 for boys at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms. The camps are open to players in grades 1-8 and will be limited to the first 150 applicants. They will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and include breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch Tuesday. Daily winners of the “Hustle” and “Sharpshooter” contests will receive T-shirts. Each participant will also receive a special Tiger Basketball Camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, and other items including a chance to win Boston Celtics and UMaine basketball tickets and a new portable basketball hoop. The $150 fee includes instruction by a knowledgeable staff of more than 20 coaches, meals, awards, T-shirt and a basketball, and the family barbecue awards ceremony. For more information, contact Larry Gardner at 207-551-5001 or lgardner@msad20.org, or visit Tiger Basketball Camp on Facebook to download an electronic form.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-16 will be held June 24-29 for boys and July 8-12 for girls at Presque Isle gymnasiums. Camps are designed to help players develop skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff includes successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 207-551-5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com, or visit AroostookBasketballCamp on Facebook.

FOOTBALL

WINSLOW — The Winslow Youth Football and Waterville Youth Football organizations are offering First Down Football for All, for children grades K-3, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22, at Poulin Field. The free event, part of USA Football’s First Down initiative, will have USA Football-trained coaches and varsity players from Winslow and Waterville introducing kids to the fun and fitness of football by teaching the basic skills of running, jumping, passing and catching in a safe, upbeat, dynamic environment. Kids can register for free at account.usafootball.com/events/452.

GOLF

BANGOR — The 9th annual Husson Eagles Golf Outing is scheduled for June 21 at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start follows at 12:30 p.m. The $125 entry fee includes greens fee, cart, dinner and a gift bag. Husson coaches, former athletes, alumni, friends and local personalities will be on hand. Proceeds will benefit the Husson Athletics Eagles Fund. Prizes will be awarded for the top three gross and net scores, closest to the pin and there is a hole-in-one contest. Dinner catered by Hero’s Sports Grill begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the awards program. Payment can be made the day of the event or by sending a check made out to “Husson Athletics” to: Janice Clark, Husson Athletics, 1 College Circle, Bangor, ME 04401. For more information, contact Clark at 207-941-7026 or clarkja@husson.edu

ROAD RACING

LUBEC AND CAMPOBELLO ISLAND, NEW BRUNSWICK — The 7th annual Bay of Fundy International Marathon is Sunday, June 23. It’s a certified Boston Marathon qualifier, not-for-profit event organized by Campobello Island, New Brunswick and Lubec. It’s staffed by 250 Canadian and American volunteers, and is one of only three marathons and the only half-marathon and ultramarathon to cross the international border between the U.S. and Canada. In addition to the marathon, ultramarathon and half marathon there is a U.S.-based 10K, a 1-mile Kids Fun Run and a 1K U.S. to Canada (and back) Kids Fun Run. Includes a traditional outdoor lobster bake, and a postrace street fair with local food and crafts. Childcare (by arrangement) is available during the race. Contact Steve Peed at steve.peed93@gmail.com, 717-965-0795 or 207-326-2451.

BELFAST — P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center will host the Paces for PAWS 5k run & 1 mile Family Fun Walk 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Belfast Rail Trail, Footbridge Road. Check-in for the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. The 1-Mile Family Fun Walk starts at 8:45 a.m. (please arrive for check-in by 8:30 a.m.). Online registration through Active.com will be available until June 21. Race-day registration is also available. All preregistered participants receive a t-shirt. Free doggie bandannas will be available for participating dogs. To register, please visit pacesforpaws.org and click on the “Register Here” button.

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Downeast Lakes Land Trust will hold the annual “Race For Grand Lake Stream” 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. This 3-mile race begins at Big Lake Landing, and follows tree-lined Water Street back to the village of Grand Lake Stream. Registration will take place on the DLLT lawn from 8-8:45 a.m, and a bus will transport runners to the starting line for a 9 a.m. start time. The cost is $12, and all registrants will receive a t-shirt. For more information, please contact DLLT at 207-796–2100 or email info@downeastlakes.org.

POLAND — The Deputy Dennis P. Sampson Community 5K Run/Walk will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Poland Spring Inn, 640 Maine St., 9 a.m. start time at Preservation Park; $25 adults, $15 ages 6-17, 5 and under free; t-shirts available for $20 for cotton, $24 Wicking (extra $2 for sizes 2XL and higher). Poland Spring Heritage Days to follow starting at 10 a.m. The event is held in the memory of Androscoggin County Deputy Dennis P. Sampson and proceeds will benefit a scholarship to a graduating Poland Regional High School student entering the field of first responders.