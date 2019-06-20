Howland woman dies in I-95 crash

A Howland woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when the car she was in overturned off Interstate 95 in Edinburg, near the Howland town line, according to Maine State Police.

The woman, 75-year-old Lucy Plourde, was the passenger as her husband, 79-year-old Edward Plourde was driving his 1997 Ford Crown Victoria.

The car was traveling northbound when it drifted into the median, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest in a ditch off the travel lane, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Lucy Plourde died at the crash site. Edward Plourde suffered serious injuries and was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.