Nation
June 20, 2019
Nation Latest News | Bangor Pride | Bangor Metro | Bangor Shooting | Today's Paper
Nation

Trump says Iran made ‘big mistake’ in downing US drone

Evan Vucci | BDN
Evan Vucci | BDN
Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared Thursday that “Iran made a very big mistake” in shooting down a U.S. drone.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump was briefed Wednesday night and again Thursday morning about the incident. She said the administration also will keep in touch with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Trump made his comment on Twitter in midmorning.

American and Iranian officials are disputing the circumstances of the incident.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it shot down the drone over Iranian airspace. The U.S. military is calling the downing an “unprovoked attack” and said it occurred over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like