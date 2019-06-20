Maine teenagers charged with arson for Rockland fire

Two teenagers have been charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed a garage next to a Rockland home in May.

Hendrix Hallowell, 19, of Rockland, and a 17-year-old male, also from Rockland, were each charged with arson and burglary on Wednesday, according to a news release from Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The teens were already in jail on unrelated charges when the new charges were brought against them this week, McCausland said.

On the evening of May 30, the two young men allegedly entered a detached garage on Camden Street Terrace, started a fire and then left, according to McCausland.

The fire completely destroyed the garage, though the nearby home was spared from damage.