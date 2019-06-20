Girl bit by dog in Topsham released from hospital, police say

A 5-year-old girl police way was bitten in the face by a babysitter’s dog Wednesday has been “treated and released from the hospital,” Topsham police said Thursday.

“She is at home with her family,” Chief Christopher Lewis said. “The investigation is closed.”

Lewis said previously no criminal charges were pending.

The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center by a Lifeflight of Maine helicopter Wednesday morning after a babysitter’s dog bit her in the face, causing “severe lacerations,” police had said.

The 1-year-old German shepherd mix dog was a pet owned by a family who was babysitting the child, police said.

The child, who was not identified, and her family are friends with the dog’s owners and are not related to them, Lewis said.

Topsham police, fire and rescue workers, and Animal Control Officer Kerry Libby responded to the call on Katie Lane just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. LifeFlight of Maine was requested and flew the child to Maine Medical Center.