Miss Softball announced; all-star game canceled

The high school softball all-star games scheduled for Thursday at Colby College in Waterville have been cancelled due to a rainy forecast.

The Miss Maine Softball award, which was to be presented at the games, is Thornton Academy of Saco pitcher Olivia Howe. The other finalists were Old Town pitcher Olivia Albert, Noble of Berwick center fielder Kassidy Lessard, Narraguagus of Harrington pitcher Lanie Perry and Massabesic of Waterboro shortstop-pitcher Grace Tutt.

Albert and Noble High School senior third baseman Molly Griffin each received $500 scholarships.

Howe was a first-team All-Southwestern Maine Activities Association selection. She led TA (17-2) to the Class A South title game where the Trojans lost to eventual state champ Scarborough.