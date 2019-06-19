Boston Red Sox
June 19, 2019
Boston Red Sox Latest News | Bangor Pride | Bangor Metro | Bangor Shooting | Today's Paper
Boston Red Sox

Dominican AG: David Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity

Charles Krupa | AP
Charles Krupa | AP
In this July 26, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz and Detroit Tigers catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia watch the flight of Ortiz's three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, in Boston.
The Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic’s lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Rodríguez says the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from “guarded” to “good.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like