Man convicted of fatal shooting in Pennsylvania a decade ago arrested in Medway

A man who fatally shot another man a decade ago in Pennsylvania during a marijuana deal that went wrong was arrested in Medway this week. He will now be extradited back to his home state after authorities found that he was in possession of an illegal drug and violating his parole conditions.

It was the second time in more than a week that a man implicated in an old, out-of-state killing was arrested in Penobscot County and set for extradition.

Last week, Marc Karun, 43, of Stetson was arrested in connection with the 1986 murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk, Connecticut. On Friday, Karun was set to be extradited from Bangor to Connecticut.

[Maine man charged in 1986 cold case killing of child to be extradited to Connecticut]

The man arrested this week, 36-year-old Fernando Gotay of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was already convicted in 2010 on charges of voluntary manslaughter and the sale of drugs, according to court records.

In that case, Gotay fatally shot a man in the chest during a fight that broke out after he tried to sell the man marijuana, according to documents filed this week by Sgt. Garry Higgins, an investigator with the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office. After receiving a sentence of 10-15 years in prison, he was released on parole last December.

Gotay recently received permission from Pennsylvania parole authorities to travel to Florida to visit his grandmother and children, according to a report filed by Cpl. Bradley Fitzgerald of the East Millinocket Police Department.

But he instead traveled to Maine and was charged Monday evening with possessing a scheduled drug. Pennsylvania authorities also issued a fugitive from justice arrest warrant for Gotay’s violation of his parole conditions.

East Millinocket police arrested Gotay on Monday after finding him at the wheel of a black GMC sport utility vehicle that was stopped with its engine running on the side of Jones Road in Medway, according to Fitzgerald, who was on patrol that night.

After Gotay told the officer that he was on parole, Fitzgerald contacted Pennsylvania authorities, who authorized Gotay to be searched.

Fitzgerald then found a dozen Adderall pills in a bottle in the car. Gotay reportedly said that he did not have a prescription for them and used them as “uppers,” according to Fitzgerald.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gotay agreed to be extradited back to Pennsylvania during an appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center via a video feed from the Penobscot County Jail. He is expected to be sent back by late July.

He also pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine.