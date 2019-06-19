Police: Dog bites face of Maine 5-year-old who is rushed by helicopter to hospital

TOPSHAM, Maine — A 5-year-old child was taken to Maine Medical Center by Lifeflight of Maine Wednesday morning after a babysitter’s dog bit her in the face, causing “severe lacerations.”

The 1-year-old German shepherd mix dog is a pet owned by a family who was babysitting the child when the dog bit her while she was reportedly patting it, according to a release from Topsham police Chief Christopher Lewis.

The child, who was not identified, and her family are friends with the dog’s owners and are not related to them, he said.

Topsham police, fire and rescue workers, and Animal Control Officer Kerry Libby responded to the call on Katie Lane just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. LifeFlight of Maine was requested and flew the child to Maine Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

“The dog did not display any indication of agitation or aggressive behavior toward the child or other children present inside the home,” Lewis wrote. “The owners have cooperated fully with the investigation and the dog does not have any history of aggressive behavior.”

The dog was taken to Androscoggin Animal Hospital. Lewis said no criminal charges are pending.