Maine man who fatally shot girlfriend in 2015 faces more jail time

WEST BATH, Maine — A former Thomaston man will learn Wednesday whether his probation has been revoked after he allegedly violated a number of probation conditions including using drugs and failing to attend substance abuse treatment.

Dylan A. Grubbs, 27, served 19 months in jail after shooting and killing his girlfriend in a Bath parking lot in 2015 while showing a handgun to a prospective buyer.

Grubbs, now of Waldoboro, pleaded guilty in November 2016 to felony domestic violence reckless conduct with a weapon for his role in the November 2015 death of 22-year-old Chelsea Jones of Thomaston, the mother of his two young children. He had originally faced a more serious manslaughter charge, but prosecutors dropped it as part of the plea agreement.

Justice Daniel Billings sentenced Grubbs to five years in prison with all but two and a half years suspended, followed by four years probation.

During the plea hearing, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea argued that while Grubbs was out on bail for the manslaughter charge, he was arrested in Rockland and charged with operating under the influence, three counts of possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

According to court documents, Grubbs was in possession of Klonopin and oxycodone pills, for which he reportedly had no prescriptions, and Suboxone — also used to treat opioid addiction — for which he had an expired prescription.

Attorney David Paris, who represented Grubbs at the time, said Grubbs completed a 45-day residential treatment program for substance use, chemical dependency and other disorders.

But according to a report from Grubbs’ probation officer, he tested positive for cocaine in December 2018, and February and May 2019; tested positive for opiates in May; failed to attend and complete substance abuse treatment in April and May; failed to meet with his probation officer in April; and was arrested in March in Thomaston and charged with felony operating after license revocation.

According to a complaint by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Grubbs was previously convicted of operating under the influence in 2013 and 2016, and convicted of operating after suspension in 2014.

Grubbs has been incarcerated at Two Bridges Regional Jail since he was arrested May 11 at his Waldoboro apartment.

At his initial appearance May 15, Grubbs denied the charges, according to court documents.

Bath attorney Richard Chipman, who represents Grubbs, declined on Tuesday to comment on the matter.

Grubbs is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Wednesday.