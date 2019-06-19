Broadway Hardware to close after 31 years in business

After 31 years in business, the owners of Broadway Hardware in Bangor plan to close the store’s doors later this summer.

Co-owner and general manager Brent Hopkins said the business has been up for sale for four years, but having found no serious buyers, he and his co-owners have instead opted to close up shop so they can retire.

“We have decided to retire from the hardware business, and starting June 22 we are having a liquidation sale,” Hopkins said in a video posted to the store’s Facebook page. “It was a huge accomplishment, and we are very proud of what we’ve done. We’re going out on a high, positive note.”

In a press release, Hopkins said that even after big box home improvement stores such as Home Depot, Lowe’s and the now-defunct HQ all opened in the early 1990s, Broadway Hardware was able to stay in business by providing extensive product knowledge to customers.

After Broadway Hardware closes, five locally owned hardware stores remain in the Bangor area, including Fairmount Hardware in Bangor, Aubuchon Hardware in Brewer, Ace Hardware in Hermon, and Erickson’s Hardware and Hampden Hardware, both in Hampden.

Broadway Hardware also offers a postal substation, which will close alongside the store. It is not known if any other postal substation will open in Bangor after the Broadway one closes.