Nunez, Dalbec carry Portland Sea Dogs to back to back wins over Akron in doubleheader

AKRON, Ohio — Jhon Nunez hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Nunez started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, C.J. Chatham hit an RBI single and Nunez scored on a groundout.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the seventh when Nunez hit a solo home run.

Portland starter Dedgar Jimenez (2-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tanner Tully (5-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The RubberDucks were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs’ staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Then, in the second game of the doubleheader, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the RubberDucks.

With the victory, the Sea Dogs swept the three-game series.

The double by Dalbec came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Joey Curletta hit an RBI single, bringing home Dalbec.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the fifth when Curletta hit a two-run double.

Portland right-hander Denyi Reyes (2-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jake Paulson (5-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.