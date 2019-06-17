Rockland man accused of attacking another man in his home

A Rockland man was arrested Sunday for allegedly entering a man’s home without permission, assaulting the man and threatening to kill him, according to police.

Ahmed Hirmoge, 31, is facing charges of assault, burglary, operating under the influence, criminal threatening and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Rockland police Chief Chris Young.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call from a man who said Ahmed entered his home, repeatedly punched him and brandished a knife during the alleged attack.

Young said that Hirmoge drove a friend to a Luce Avenue residence where the friend’s sister had been living with her former boyfriend, who is the alleged victim. The friend was allowed into the home to retrieve his sister’s belongings, but while he was in the house, Hirmoge allegedly burst into the home and began attacking the man who lived there.

The victim told police Hirmoge punched him in the face several times before taking out a knife and threatening to kill him, Young said.

The man was able to flee his alleged attacker and called 911. When police arrived at the Luce Avenue home, they arrested Hirmoge. At the time, Hirmoge had the child of a friend in his car.

Hirmoge was taken to the Knox County Jail, where he was released on $1,500 cash bail Sunday afternoon.