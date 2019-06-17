Maine inmate accused of assaulting Julio Carrillo allegedly tried to kill another prisoner

A Maine State Prison inmate is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after two separate incidents that took place at the prison in May and July of last year.

Paul Andrews, 35, formerly of Jackson, made his initial appearance Monday in Knox County Court on the charges.

In March 2018, Andrews was accused of assaulting Julio Carrillo ― who is charged with the murder of his stepdaughter, Marissa Kennedy ― while the two men were being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Last year, Andrews was transferred to the Maine State Prison, where he began serving an 18-year sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual assault of a child.

While at the maximum security prison, Andrews allegedly assaulted two inmates on separate occasions. In one case, he allegedly tried to kill the man, according to a complaint filed last month in court by the Knox County District’s Attorney’s Office.

On July 6, 2018, Andrews allegedly tried to strangle a fellow inmate, according to the complaint. The man survived his injuries. Prior to that incident, on May 16, Andrews allegedly assaulted a different inmate.

If convicted of attempted murder, Andrews faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

During the attack on Carrillo in March, Andrews allegedly kicked him once in the head, causing Carrillo to lose consciousness. According to an inmate who witnessed the attacked, Andrews was yelling “‘I’ll kill you, you baby killer, I’ll kill you.”

Following the alleged jail attack, Andrews was charged with assault and terrorizing. A Lincoln County Court clerk said she could not provide the status of the case over the phone, only that no court dates are currently scheduled for the matter.