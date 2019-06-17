Brunswick woman remains in critical condition after West Bath crash

A 42-year-old Brunswick woman remains in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a single vehicle crash Thursday that resulted in the driver being charged with operating under the influence.

Renae Sutherland was one of two passengers in a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by David F. Wright Jr. of Lewiston when the car struck a fire hydrant and utility pole on New Meadows Road in West Bath at about 5:16 p.m. Thursday, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The other passenger, Michael Schmidt, 29, of Brunswick, was treated and released from Maine Medical Center.

Wright was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash, which remains under investigation, is asked to call Deputy Brian Carlton of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at 443-9711.