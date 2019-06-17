Police say death of man found in car at Holden church was not suspicious

The death of a man found in a car earlier this month in the parking lot of a Holden church was not suspicious, according to Lt. Eduardo Benjamin of the Holden Police Department.

Eric Cammack, 38, of Holden was found dead in the back of a car parked at the Holden Congregational Church on Rider Bluff Road on June 7. Cammack’s remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to determine his cause of death.

Police said Cammack had been dead almost 24 hours before his body was discovered. A witness had seen a car parked against the wood line and realized the person in the back was deceased.

Cammack died of an overdose, Benjamin said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 211 or visit www.211maine.org.