Family, friends hold vigil for slain Lewiston man

LEWISTON, Maine — A local man killed during a fight a year ago was remembered Saturday night in the place where he died.

Donald Giusti was killed in a brawl at Kennedy Park in Lewiston, and now three people face charges in connection with his death.

Friends and family gathered in Kennedy Park for a vigil, saying they have found strength in numbers during a very difficult time.

“So when you see a large number of family members here — and friends — then you go okay, the community cares about what happened,” said Giusti’s brother Brian Veres. “The community cares about Donnie. They want to show their support. And that, obviously, is a good thing. It’s a good thing for everybody. The community, the family, for his kids. To see that. To know they’re not alone in missing him and caring about him.”

The vigil was held two months after three people were arrested by police, including a teenager charged with manslaughter.