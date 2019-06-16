1 dead, 3 injured in early morning crash in Buckfield

BUCKFIELD, Maine — One man is dead and three others injured after two cars collided early Saturday morning in Buckfield.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 117, North Whitman School Road and South Whitman School Road.

Sergeant Tim Ontengco said a sedan and a sports car were involved in the crash, with the passenger in the sedan killed.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The female driver in the sedan was injured and flown to a Lewiston hospital.

The male driver of the sports car was taken to a Norway hospital, while his female passenger was taken to a Lewiston hospital.

Route 117 was closed for several hours as investigators worked the scene.

No cause has been released as the investigation continues.

Buckfield and Paris Fire Departments along with Buckfield Rescue, Turner Rescue and PACE Ambulance responded to the scene.