Local radio station to bring Patriots linebacker to Brewer

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy anchored a New England Patriots defense that throttled the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

He also led the Patriots in tackles during the regular season with 92 and was involved in 18 more in three playoff wins, including the Super Bowl.

Townsquare Media and Sports Radio 92.9 FM The Ticket are bringing Van Noy to Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on Tuesday night from 6 to 8:30.

The general admission ticket is $25 and gives fans an opportunity to listen to Van Noy and participate in a question-and-answer session. The VIP ticket is $125 and includes a meet-and-greet with Van Noy.

Veteran broadcaster Dale Duff will moderate the question-and-answer session.

Tom Preble, the market president and chief revenue officer for Townsquare Media, said this is an opportunity to reward their listeners by giving them a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with a sports celebrity from a team they follow.

Townsquare Media has brought a number of Boston sports celebrities to the area including former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, and former Red Sox players Pedro Martinez, David Ross and Johnny Damon.

The Ticket carries Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots games.

“Kyle is a great guy. When we book these players, we also look for ones with [engaging] personalities,” Preble said.

He said the event gives Townsquare Media a chance to showcase its brand. Preble wouldn’t discuss the financial details but said these events have been well received by the public and are profitable.

Van Noy was a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2014 NFL draft and was the 40th overall selection. The former All-American at Brigham Young University made 226 tackles during his four-year, 52-game career.

After spending two seasons with the Lions, he was traded to the Patriots in 2016 for a 2017 sixth-round draft choice. The Patriots also received a seventh-round pick.

He signed a two-year contract extension with the Pats on Sept. 9, 2017.

He played on the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2016-17, finishing with 27 tackles in seven games after making 23 in seven games for the Lions.

During the 2017-18 season, his first full year with the Pats, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound native of Reno, Nevada, was involved in 73 tackles in 13 games. He also had 5.5 sacks. He had 11 more tackles and a sack in three playoff games.

Last season, Van Noy registered 55 solo tackles and 37 assists with 3.5 sacks and five tackles for lost yardage. The 28-year-old also had 10 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries, one of which resulted in his 46-yard touchdown jaunt against the New York Jets.

During the Patriots’ playoff run, Van Noy made three sacks among his 18 tackles including one in the Super Bowl and two in the 37-31 overtime AFC championship game win at Kansas City. He also had 10 tackles against the Chiefs. He made four tackles in the 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their first playoff game.

Preble said the Van Noy appearance is a great way to kick off the 2019-20 season.

Tickets may be obtained online or in person at Damon’s Beverage and Redemption in Bangor.