Old Town’s Albert, Narraguagus’ Perry among five Miss Maine Softball finalists

Old Town High School’s Olivia Albert and Narraguagus High School of Harrington’s Lanie Perry, who pitched their teams to berths in the Class B North semifinals and Class C North championship game, respectively, were two of five finalists for the honor of Miss Maine Softball.

The award goes to the state’s top senior player.

The other finalists were Noble High of North Berwick center fielder Kassidy Lessard, Massabesic of Waterboro shortstop-pitcher Grace Tutt and Thornton Academy of Saco pitcher Olivia Howe.

The winner will be announced at the Senior All-Star games at Colby College in Waterville on June 20.

Albert led the Coyotes to a 13-3 regular season record which earned them the second seed for the Class B North playoffs.

Albert was 11-3 with a 1.20 earned-run average. She struck out 141 and walked just 16 in 82 innings. She was also Old Town’s leading hitter at .644. Her 38 hits, 13 doubles, five homers, 32 runs batted in, 32 runs scored and 13 stolen bases were also tops.

And Albert never struck out in 59 at-bats.

Albert pitched the Coyotes to a 4-1 quarterfinal round win over Gardiner before losing to Hermon 4-2 in the semifinals.

Old Town held opponents to two runs or less 12 times in 18 games.

Behind Perry, the Knights went 15-1 during the regular season to earn the second seed for the Class C North playoffs.

They allowed two runs or less 13 times in 16 regular season games including nine shutouts.

Perry also pitched Narraguagus to an 11-4 quarterfinal win over Sumner High of East Sullivan and a 5-0 triumph over Central of Corinth in the semifinals.

Perry threw a six-hitter in Narraguagus’ 3-2 eight-inning loss to Dexter in the Class C North final, striking out 12 and walking three.

Perry was also a key contributor at the plate hitting in the cleanup spot.

Howe had an outstanding season in the circle for Thornton Academy, which went 15-1 in Class A South to claim the second seed behind undefeated Scarborough.

The Trojans beat Windham 8-2 in the quarterfinals and Noble 6-4 in the semis before losing to Scarborough 8-4 in the regional championship game.

Lessard was the offensive catalyst for Noble, which went 14-2 during the regular season and then upended Biddeford 11-3 in the quarterfinals before losing to Thornton Academy in the semis.

Tutt, an outstanding hitter and pitcher, paced Massabesic to an 11-5 regular season, which was good enough for the fourth seed in the Class A South playoffs. Massabesic was upset by South Portland 3-0 in the quarterfinals.