Monday, June 17, 2019: Thoughts on the media, focus attention of Maine, a sad state of affairs

Thoughts on the media

Marvelous work. I have read over the past week and would like to compliment on this. It must be a difficult task to go through and figure out what to keep and what not to keep in the sake for space of the story. I myself have learned how the media interprets the different stories in the newspaper.

The mass communication issue with media is very widespread and can be a source of corruption in the media. With all the different sources of media, can we always pinpoint fact or opinion? How could there be a way in which the media can try and sell the public information without being bias? I think seeing the information as it happens could be a new source of intelligence. We saw how the media captured the burning of Notre Dame and how raw and powerful that was for millions. Shouldn’t media always be that way? If the media had more emotion behind it, more people could relate and feel empathy for what is covered.

Angela Burke

Orono

Focus attention on Maine

I read an article posted on the Bangor Daily News website about the detaining of suspects related to the shooting of David Ortiz. While I am sure that there are some people interested in the happenings in Ortiz’s life, the article is wholly unnecessary. I know how that sounds, but I really do not mean it to be a personal insult. I am not a journalist, but even I am aware of the effect media can have on the public, especially when most of that public only reads headlines.

A shooting that happened to a retired baseball player while in the Dominican Republic is unrelated to everything going on in Maine. In addition, writing such articles perpetuates the idea that the world is only getting more violent, despite evidence to suggest the contrary. This surely has an effect on those who just read headlines but extends out to those who read the articles, too.

I understand that reporting on a famous person is an easy way to gather attention and clicks, but this article is hardly news. I personally had no clue who Ortiz was up until today, but the headline itself drew me to the article.

There are plenty of issues within Maine that could use media attention, and there are even more issues within the United States as a whole. Writing these kinds of articles is a waste of resources and only serves to keep the populace further in the dark about real issues. Focusing attention to Maine and its communities will be better for your readers, as well as your organization.

Justin Jermyn

Orono

A sad state of affairs

It seems our president seeks to embolden himself by using his office as a personal way to gain more power. In a recent statement on CNBC, he implied that the Federal Reserve Chairman wasn’t one of his “people.” Pretty sad when you think about it!

He is methodically alienating other countries that previously were strong allies, causing these countries to seek other friendly nations of the world to work together to resolve issues without the need for threats, and without the input of the U.S.

Right now, our fearless president is using the strength of our economy to threaten other countries into bowing to his demands. I believe the use of tariffs has nothing to do with economic issues, but instead his quest for enhancing his power. The truly sad thing is that congress just sits by and does nothing about it.

People that voted for him should think twice about just what he has done for them since his arrival in office. Are midwest farmers worse off than they were before January 2016? Has the tax cut increased the money going into people’s pockets since January 2016? And, the stature of the U.S. on the world stage is being degraded every time this president opens his mouth and issues another threat.

Is this how we want to leave our nation for future generations?

Richard Barclay

Holden