Friday’s harness racing results, local golf, auto racing, high school playoff scoreboard|

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,200

Anderlecht, Br Ranger,* 2.80 2.20 2.10

A List, Da Deslandes, 2.60 2.60

Team Edward, Ga Mosher, 2.40

T–1:57.1. Ex. 4-3 $8.20; Tr. 4-3-2 $22.80

SECOND, Pace, $2,500

Dragmetoglory, Br Ranger, 2.60 2.40 2.10

Yankee Peach, Ga Mosher, 3.80 2.60

Saratoga Liz, An Harrington, 4.60

T–1:58.2. Ex. 6-4 $11.40; Tr. 6-4-8 $64.20; 1st half DD 4-6 $4.80

THIRD, Pace, $4,000

Ideal Legacy A, Br Ranger, 4.00 3.00 2.10

For Kevin’s Sake, Da Deslandes, 6.20 3.40

Dandy’s Beauty, Da Ingraham, 3.40

T–1:56.2. Ex. 5-6 $14.60; Tr. 5-6-1 $55.20

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

Must Be The Bunny, Br Ranger, 14.00 3.40 2.60

Windemerenightlife, Ga Mosher, 2.60 2.40

Pembroke Art, He Campbell, 2.40

T–1:59.4. Ex. 5-4 $42.20; Tr. 5-4-6 $77.80

FIFTH, Pace, $3,500

Bo Master, Sh Thayer, 8.20 4.40 3.80

Jin Dandy, Da Ingraham, 5.20 4.60

Brett Mcfavrelous, Da Deslandes, 2.40

T–1:57.1. Ex. 4-3 $72.60; Tr. 4-3-2 $162.80

SIXTH, Pace, $3,000

K D Overdrive, He Campbell, 4.20 4.00

Hide Me Away, Da Ingraham, 3.60 4.60

Paris Beau, An Harrington, 3.60

T–1:58.2. Ex. 5-3 $15.40; Tr. 5-3-1 $108.60

SEVENTH, Pace, $4,800

Code Word, Ga Mosher, 5.40 3.20 2.40

Velocity Sub Z, Br Ranger, 4.80 4.80

Urbana Bayama, An Harrington, 3.20

T–1:55.4. Ex. 4-3 $22.20; Tr. 4-3-2 $47.40; Pick 3 Races 4-all-4 $23.20; all-5-4 $23.20

EIGHTH, Pace, $2,500

Avogadro Hanover, Mc Sowers, 41.20 5.00 6.60

Worth Watching, Da Ingraham, 3.00 2.20

Artsleek, Mi Downey, 3.00

T–2:01.0. Ex. 4-2 $197.40; Tr. 4-2-A $3,072.40; Late DD 4-4 $366.60

Total Handle: $25,849

*–earned 9,000th career driving victory

Golf

MAINE AMATEUR QUALIFIER

At Biddeford-Saco CC

Qualifiers for the 100th Maine Amateur Championship, July 9-11, at Portland Country Club: Mike Arsenault Jr. 69, Zach Golojuch 70, Jace Pearson 71, Alex McGonagle 72, Brown Martin 73, Matt Mueller 73, Jimmy Quentin 74, Keith Patterson 74, Lucas Roop 75, Scott Dewitt 75, Chris Nappi 75, Ed Manganello 76, Thomas Bean 76, Aidan Boyce 76, Nate McCue 76, Josh Trivilino 76, Michael Walp 76, Brian Angis 76, Joe Ernst 76, Samuel Stauber 77, Tyler Baker 77, Drew Glasheen 77, Todd Bell 77, Matt Greenleaf 78, Sokha Meas 78, Reed Foehl 78, Ronald Dery 78, Zack Davies 78, Brett Kapteina 78; Alternates: Mike McNaboe 78, Matt Snider 79, Vance Pearson 79

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

R.H. Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1. Chris Dunifer, Tim Gallant, Wayne Walls +3; 2. Steve Smith, Jim Hancock, Don Harriman +2; 3. Duane Hanson, John Richards, Ralph Holyoke -2; 4. Kermit Bailey, Peter Beatham, Rob Robinson -5; 5. Bruce Dunifer, Wayne Harriman, Dave Barber -8; Pins: No. 7 Peter Beatham 29-8, No. 16 Wayne Harriman 23-9, No. 18 Bruce Dunifer 20-2

At Kebo Valley GC

Green Mountain — 2 Out/3 In Stableford: 1. (tie) Kent Salfi, Joe James, Doug Lackey 92 points, Chris Archer, Jake Blaisdell, Chris Coston; Individual, Flight A: Wyman Tapley, Tim Buell, Chris Archer 35; Flight B: Jake Blaisdell 38; Flight C: Doug Lackey 36

Auto racing

SPEEDWAY 95

At Hermon

KENNY-U-PULL ROADRUNNERS (50 laps ): 1. 44 David Cook, Kenduskeag; 2. 99 Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 3. 71 Troy Gould, Winterport; 4. 69 Sean Stevenson, Hermon; 5. 40 Adam Gardner, Orono

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIES ENDURO (20 laps): 1. 4 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 3. 73 Brett McCullough, Kenduskeag; 4. 23 Scott Hunt, Glenburn; 5. 20 Josh Merrill, Corinth

STARS OF TOMORROW (15 laps): 1. 27 Bryson Parritt, Steuben; 2. 54 Gage Higgins, Newburgh; 3. 00 Tieler Rackliff, Glenburn

High School Playoffs

BASEBALL

High School

NORTH

Finals

Tuesday, June 11

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class D

D7: No. 1 Central Aroostook 9, No. 3 Hodgdon 8 (8 inns.)

Wednesday, June 12

At Morton Field, Augusta

Class A

A7: No. 1 Oxford Hills 3, No. 3 Edward Little 1

At Mansfield Stadium Bangor

Class B

B7: No. 1 Ellsworth 9, No. 3 Hermon 5

Class C

C7: No. 4 Orono 3, No. 2 Fort Kent 2 (8 inns.)

Saturday, June 15

State championships

At Morton Field, Augusta

Class A

No. 1 Oxford Hills (19-0) vs. No. 3 Scarborough (15-4), 2 p.m.

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class C

No. 4 Orono (11-8) vs. No. 1 Lisbon (19-0), 2 p.m.

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class B

No. 1 Ellsworth (18-1) vs. No. 3 Freeport (16-3), 4:30 p.m.

Class D

No. 1 Central Aroostook (12-4) vs. No. 1 Searsport (14-4), 1 p.m.

SOUTH

Finals

Tuesday, June 11

At Saint Joseph’s, Standish

Class B

B7: No. 3 Freeport 2, No. 1 York 1

Class D

D4: No. 1 Searsport 11, No. 2 Richmond 1 (5 inns.)

Wednesday, June 12

At Saint Joseph’s, Standish

Class A

A7: No. 3 Scarborough 3, No. 1 South Portland 2

Class C

C7: No. 1 Lisbon 4, No. 6 Sacopee Valley 3

SOFTBALL

NORTH

Finals

Tuesday, June 11

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class B

B7: No. 1 Brewer 12, No. 3 Hermon 4

Wednesday, June 12

At Colby College, Waterville

Class A

A7: No. 1 Skowhegan 5, No. 2 Oxford Hills 1

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class D

D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 6, No. 4 Stearns 1

Class C

C7: No. 4 Dexter 3, No. 2 Narraguagus 2 (8 inns.)

Saturday, June 15

State championships

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class A

No. 1 Skowhegan (19-0) vs. No. 1 Scarborough (19-0), 4 p.m.

Class C

No. 4 Dexter (14-5) vs. No. 1 Madison (18-1), noon

At St. Joseph’s, Standish

Class B

No. 1 Brewer (17-2) vs. No. 1 York (16-3), 12:30 p.m.

Class D

No. 2 Penobscot Valley (18-1) vs. No. 1 Greenville (16-2), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Finals

Tuesday, June 11

At Saint Joseph’s, Standish

Class B

B7: No. 1 York 3, No. 2 Fryeburg Acad. 2

Class D

D5: No. 1 Greenville 5, No. 3 Richmond 4

Wednesday, June 12

At Saint Joseph’s, Standish

Class A

A7: No. 1 Scarborough 8, No. 2 Thornton Acad. 4

Class C

C7: No. 1 Madison 4, No. 3 Sacopee Valley 3

LACROSSE

BOYS

SOUTH

Finals

Wednesday, June 12

Class A North

A5: No. 5 Falmouth 15, No. 2 Portland 4

Class A South

A5: No. 2 Thornton Acad. 8, No. 1 Cape Elizabeth 5

Semifinals

Class C Statewide

C5: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. 9, No. 3 Waynflete 7

C6: No. 9 Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain 5, No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester 4

State Finals

At Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Friday, June 14

Class B

B7: No. 1 Greely (11-3) vs. No. 2 Yarmouth (10-4), 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Class A

A7: No. 5 Falmouth (10-5) vs. No. 2 Thornton Acad. (14-1)

Class C

C7: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (10-4) vs. No. 9 Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain (11-4)

GIRLS

Finals

Wednesday, June 12

Class A North

A5: No. 1 Falmouth 13, No. 2 Windham 6

Class A South

A6: No. 1 Kennebunk 6, No. 2 Massabesic 4

Class C Statewide

C5: No. 3 Saint Dominic 11, No. 2 Erskine Acad. 8

C6: No. 9 Lake Region 11, No. 5 North Yarmouth Acad. 10

State Finals

At Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Friday, June 14

Class B

B7: No. 1 Yarmouth (12-1) vs. No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Class A

No. 1 Kennebunk (11-3) vs. No. 1 Falmouth (13-1), 6 p.m.

Class C

No. 3 Saint Dominic (9-5) vs. No. 9 Lake Region (7-8), 10 a.m.