Maine man charged with 1986 murder and sexual assault will be extradited to Connecticut today

Marc Karun will be extradited to Connecticut today after being arrested Wednesday in Stetson for the 1986 murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Maine State Police arrested Karun, 53, on Wednesday on a fugitive from justice charge, which is a mechanism used to arrest suspects for crimes committed in other states. Police had eyed him as a suspect two weeks after Flynn’s killing.

Lt. Art Weisgerber and Sgt. Alex Tolnay from the Norwalk Police Department were in Bangor to execute an arrest warrant for Karun. He will face charges for murder with special circumstances and kidnapping in the first degree since the statute of limitations has run out on a charge for sexual assault.

Maine State Police found 10 guns in Karun’s Stetson home on Wednesday night that he was not authorized to possess, District Attorney Marianne Lynch said.

Karun was facing charges in Maine for being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.

“The fact that he waived his extradition today caused us to drop our charges,” Lynch said. “If he had a charge up here, that would delay his return to Connecticut.”

The District Attorney made a decision to waive the firearm charge from Maine so that Karun could answer to the more serious murder and sexual assault charges in Connecticut as soon as possible.

