June 14, 2019
2 hikers rescued after slipping on wet granite in Acadia National Park

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Dorr Mountain and the Porcupine Islands can be seen from an outlook on the Gorge Path on the east side of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Two hikers were rescued in separate incidents at Acadia National Park on Wednesday.

The first involved a 47-year-old woman who had slipped on wet granite on the Gorge Path, which runs between Cadillac and Dorr mountains. After 3½ hours, rescuers were able to carry her to an ambulance, according to The Mount Desert Islander.

Soon after, rescuers were called to the Norumbega Mountain Trail where a 67-year-old man had also fallen on wet granite, resulting in a 2½-hour rescue.

Both people suffered injuries to their lower legs, park spokeswoman Christie Anastasia told the newspaper.


Comments

