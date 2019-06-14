2 hikers rescued after slipping on wet granite in Acadia National Park

Two hikers were rescued in separate incidents at Acadia National Park on Wednesday.

The first involved a 47-year-old woman who had slipped on wet granite on the Gorge Path, which runs between Cadillac and Dorr mountains. After 3½ hours, rescuers were able to carry her to an ambulance, according to The Mount Desert Islander.

Soon after, rescuers were called to the Norumbega Mountain Trail where a 67-year-old man had also fallen on wet granite, resulting in a 2½-hour rescue.

Both people suffered injuries to their lower legs, park spokeswoman Christie Anastasia told the newspaper.