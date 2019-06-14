Aroostook
June 15, 2019
Aroostook

Mother and child hospitalized after utility pole falls on top of car

Courtesy of Maine State Police
Courtesy of Maine State Police
A car crashed in Mars Hill on Friday afternoon.
By Nina Mahaleris, BDN Staff

A 27-year-old Perham woman and her 17-month-old child were taken to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle after their car veered off the road and struck a utility pole Friday afternoon.

The car was heading south on U.S. Route 1, when it drifted from the road and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from Maine State Police.

Courtesy of Maine State Police
Courtesy of Maine State Police
A car veered off the road and struck a utility pole in Mars Hill on June 14, 2019.

The pole reportedly broke in half and fell onto the top of the vehicle. Emera Maine temporarily shut off power in the area to remove the car from the scene.

The woman and the child were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Maine State Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story originally appeared on The County.


Comments

