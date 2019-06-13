Traffic changes coming to interstate bridge at Maine-NH border

The Maine Department of Transportation said they will begin making traffic changes next week to the construction on the Interstate 95 Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Maine to New Hampshire.

The I-95 Exit 1 southbound on-ramp at Dennett Road in Kittery will be closed to facilitate construction beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Southbound lane closures on the bridge will begin the week of June 17. Those closures will happen between 7 p.m. and 3:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

At least two lanes of traffic will be open until 10 p.m. each night. Single-lane traffic will only happen after 10 p.m.

Crews will be narrowing lanes from Exit 2 in Maine across the bridge to the New Hampshire side. Crews will also be installing temporary concrete barriers to close the shoulder on the Maine approach to the bridge.

The Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be attentive and careful, stay in their lanes and obey the work zone speed limit (55 mph) while passing construction crews.

“Stay focused on the road and don’t rubberneck. Drivers should also stay on I-95 and avoid taking detours onto local roads. The bridge is going to be your best option for smooth and safe travel through Kittery,” the Transportation Department said.

The work is part of “Maine Ahead: Building a Better Gateway,” a collaboration involving the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Turnpike Authority and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.