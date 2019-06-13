Incumbents re-elected in Arundel

Voters in Arundel supported all of the local candidates running for elected offices in town, with just 5 percent of registered voters turning out at the polls Tuesday.

Incumbents Velma Hayes and Jason Nedeau ran unopposed and were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen, with 138 and 133 votes, respectively.

Ira Camp ran unopposed to retain his seat on the RSU 21 board of directors for another three-year term representing Arundel, earning 141 votes.

Mandy Grenier was voted in with 132 votes as a member of the budget board for a one-year term.

The RSU 21 budget was passed by Arundel voters with 95 votes in favor and 65 votes opposed.

Voters were also asked if they wanted to continue the budget referendum process for the school district’s budget for the next three years. Arundel residents voted to continue by a 108 to 49 margin.