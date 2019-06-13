2 more Thomaston elected officials resign amid controversy over how town is run

It’s been a politically tumultuous spring for the small town of Thomaston, which in the past has been known more for its historic Route 1 downtown than any type of political controversy.

However, following the unexpected resignation of longtime town manager Val Blastow last month, a selectboard member and a newly elected member of the board of assessors have submitted resignation letters.

Selectperson Beverly St. Clair, who resigned almost exactly a year after she was elected, and her business partner Scott Johnson — who was elected Tuesday to serve on the board of assessors — drew criticism in Blastow’s resignation letter, including accusations that they tried to “get rid” of the former town manager. St. Clair has said the accusation, among others in the letter, is false.

“In consideration of all that has taken place against me and my business from the time I returned my nomination papers, I feel it would be best for all involved if I respectfully withdraw from the assessors position,” Johnson wrote in his resignation.

St. Clair and Johnson co-own Thomaston Recycling, a recycling business on Butler Road. In his resignation letter, Blastow said the business has code violations that have not been resolved and that these violations were why St. Clair and Johnson “waged an aggressive assault” on his character.

In response to Blastow’s resignation and accusations, St. Clair said Thomaston Recycling has never been served a violation notice by the town. A message left for the town’s code enforcement officers was not immediately returned Thursday.

Following Blaston’s resignation, some residents circulated a petition aimed at prompting a recall election for St. Clair. Thomaston Town Clerk Kara George confirmed Thursday that petitioners delivered 144 signatures to the town office.

While Blastow said a “toxic work environment” has formed in Thomaston during the past year — the time since St. Clair was elected to the five-person board — St. Clair defended how she performed her job and argued that the environment existed before she joined the board.

“I believe the divisive and toxic conditions that the town manager is referring to have stemmed from open meetings, unlike the clandestine meetings of the past, an issue I have been adamant about since I started as a selectperson. I don’t believe town business has changed over the years. The public is just more aware of it now,” St. Clair wrote in a statement sent in response to Blastow’s resignation last month.

In her statement, St. Clair also said that if Blastow feels “threatened” by her approach to serving on the selectboard, “that’s on him.”

Blawstow left his position on June 6. But at a June 10 selectboard meeting, the board discussed a motion to “allow the town manager” to sign two quit-claim deeds to release tax liens on properties. Chairman Peter Lammert said Blastow signed the deeds on his last day, pending approval by the board.

St. Clair was the only board member to express concern over the fact that he had signed quit-claim deeds before receiving approval from the board.

Had Blastow not left his post, it would have been procedure for him to sign the documents at the meeting after receiving approval from the town’s governing body.

“That doesn’t seem quite right,” she said.

However, the other four members of the board voted in favor of the motion without questioning the legality of the signature. St. Clair abstained from the vote.

Earlier this week, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll raised concerns about how important town business was being handled in Thomaston. On Tuesday, voters in Thomaston supported keeping their own police department instead of shifting to sheriff’s office coverage.

However, on the eve of the vote, Carroll expressed dismay that town officials — including selectboard members and the former town manager — ignored his numerous requests to sit down to discuss in depth what that coverage would look like.

The select board has not yet accepted the resignations from St. Clair and Johnson, which were submitted on Tuesday, according to the town clerk. The board will consider the resignations at a meeting later this month.

An email to St. Clair requesting comment on her resignation was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.