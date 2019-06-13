Palmyra car crash sends 61-year-old to hospital

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a multiple-vehicle crash in Palmyra.

The woman, Rachel Bryant of St. Albans, was driving her 2003 Kia Optima west on Main Street, also known as Route 2, with her husband, Carroll Bryant, 65, also of St. Albans. She tried to turn left onto Madawaska Road when she was rear-ended by a 2001 black BMW driven by Devin Corson, 21, of Palmyra, according to Chief Deputy Michael O. Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial crash sent Rachel Bryant’s vehicle into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane, where her car was then struck by a 2004 tractor-trailer driven by Robin Crawford, 32, of Lincoln, Mitchell said.

Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:26 p.m., and Rachel Bryant was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. All those involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, Mitchell said.

Devin Corson was given a summons for failure to produce evidence of insurance and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Speed and driver distraction are believed to be factors in the crash, Mitchell said.