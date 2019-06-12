Portland Sea Dogs
June 12, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Altoona beats the Portland Sea Dogs

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

ALTOONA, Pennsylvania — Jared Oliva hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Altoona Curve a 5-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

Arden Pabst scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Brett Pope and Oliva.

The single by Pope scored Bligh Madris to tie the game 4-4.

Joel Cesar (1-1) got the win in relief while Portland starter Denyi Reyes (1-8) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Brett Netzer singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Sea Dogs.

 


Comments

