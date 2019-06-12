State
June 12, 2019
State

Maine’s 2 casinos raked in a record $144 million last year

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
The Oxford Casino is seen in Oxford, Aug. 30, 2012.
The Associated Press

Maine’s two casinos set a state gambling record last year by taking in almost $144 million.

The Portland Press Herald reports the 5 percent increase in spending is a result of new customers created by the opening of a hotel and expanded gaming floor at Oxford Casino.

The executive director of the Maine gambling control unit, Milton Champion, said the bump might not last long. He said new casinos in Massachusetts and the possibility of legal sports betting in Maine could take gamblers out of the Pine Tree State’s casinos.

The American Gaming Association released a report Tuesday that said Maine’s among 12 states that set records for casino gambling in 2018.

 


