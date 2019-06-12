Waldoboro select board chairman beats challenger to win new term

Robert Butler, chair of the town’s board of selectmen, was re-elected in Waldoboro’s town meeting by referendum vote on Tuesday.

Butler faced off against Sandra O’Farrell, a member of the RSU 40 board of directors, for a three-year term on the board.

Butler earned re-election after tallying 323 votes to O’Farrell’s 210.

The contest for selectman was the only opposed race in Waldoboro this year.

In unopposed races, Danny Jackson, chair of the RSU 40 board of directors, was re-elected to the school board for a three-year term with 465 votes, Michael Thayer was re-elected to the Waldoboro Utility District board of trustees for a three-year term with 419 votes, and Seth Blodgett and the committee’s chair Val Skov were re-elected to three-year terms on the Waldoboro Budget Committee with 418 and 371 votes, respectively.

William Pratt received 427 votes to earn a two-year term on the town’s budget committee, and Gordon Webster received 459 votes for a one-year term on the town’s committee.

