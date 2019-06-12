Midcoast
June 12, 2019
Midcoast Latest News | Bangor School Budget | Bangor Metro | Bar Harbor Ferry | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Incumbent staves off challenge in Somerville select board race

Lincoln County News | BDN
Lincoln County News | BDN
Don Chase and Jarad Greeley.
By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News

In two contested Somerville elections, incumbent Second Selectman Don Chase staved off a challenge from Richard Stimson, while Jarad Greeley outpaced Charlotte Coopersmith to represent the town as its next third selectman.

The vote for second selectman was 56-40. Chase will serve a three-year term.

The vote for third selectman was 63-30. Greeley will serve a one-year term, filling a vacancy due to the resignation of Darlene Landry in April.

Somerville’s open town meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Somerville School.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like