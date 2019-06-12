Man injured in Turner rollover has died

A Kingfield man who was injured Tuesday when his van rolled over in Turner has died.

Robert Konieczko, 68, was traveling along Route 4 when his van crossed into the opposite lane and overturned off the road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened near Murray’s Mega Mart. No other vehicles were involved.

Konieczko was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to CBS affiliate WGME. He died overnight, McCausland said.

McCausland said it’s unclear what caused Konieczko to lose control of his van.

The crash remains under investigation.