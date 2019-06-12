Auburn voters overwhelmingly approve new $122 million high school

Auburn voters overwhelmingly approved a new Edward Little High School, at a cost of more than $120 million.

Voters approved the project with a 2,272 to 360 vote on Tuesday.

Some residents said this is exactly what Auburn needs, despite a light voter turnout.

Not everyone was in favor of the multi-million-dollar school, but even parents with kids who have graduated said Auburn students deserve new facilities. The new high school will cost $122 million to build. The new school has state of the art learning spaces, a 1,200-seat auditorium, an athletic stadium and a gym.

The state would cover almost all of the cost, but taxpayers will need to pitch in more than $14 million through local bonds.

Another question on the ballot was whether to continue the budget validation referendum process for the next three years.

Almost 2,000 voters believe they should have a say in approving the school budget, while some said a community vote is unnecessary.

“The school administration has worked with teachers’ unions,” Auburn resident Melissa Sundell said. “They figured out a budget. The school committee has gone over it. The City Council goes over it. The public has opportunities for input by going to school committee meetings, City Council meetings. I don’t feel like we also have to have a referendum on it. I think it’s overkill.”

A little over 2,500 residents voted out of Auburn’s 16,000 registered voters.

The new Edward Little High School is expected to open in 2023.