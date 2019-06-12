Hancock
June 12, 2019
Hancock

Ellsworth man accused of robbing 2 Bangor banks around Christmas pleads guilty

Gabor Degre | BDN
Bangor police vehicles sit parked outside a Key Bank branch on Bangor Mall Boulevard in this December 2018 file photo. Timothy Myers of Ellsworth pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to robbing the bank and a Bangor branch of TD Bank last December.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

An Ellsworth man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to robbing two banks in Bangor last December.

Timothy T. Myers, 27, of Ellsworth was accused of handing written notes that demanded money to tellers. He demanded $1,000 from a teller at a TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue on Dec. 21, 2018, and then five days later, on Dec. 26, demanded money from a teller at a local Key Bank branch on Bangor Mall Boulevard, according to federal officials.

Myers made off with more than $1,500 combined from the two banks, according to a police affidavit. According to federal court documents, he made off with more money from the second robbery than he did from the first. He did not show a weapon to the tellers during the robberies, police have said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maine, Myers’ note at the TD Bank read, “Give me the money or I shoot, no dye, $1,000.” His note at the Key Bank branch read, “Money now or I shoot, no dye.”

Myers was identified as a suspect after police tracked down the vehicle Myers rode in for the second robbery, which had been recorded by a security camera, according to federal court documents. The same day of that robbery, Ellsworth police located and questioned Myers, who admitted to the crimes.

Myers has yet to be sentenced, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each robbery.

Myers’ attorney, Terence Harrigan of Bangor, said Wednesday that he didn’t have much to say about his client’s plea. He noted that Myers’ sentencing likely won’t occur for another couple of months.

“He took responsibility for what he did,” Harrigan said.

 


