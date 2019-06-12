Aroostook
June 12, 2019
Aroostook

Voters approve budget for Caribou-area school district

Chris Bouchard | Aroostook Republican & News
Jacqueline Lambert receives a ballot from Barbara Collins, left, and Julie Cook to vote Tuesday in a referendum to approve the RSU 39 budget at the Caribou Wellness and Recreation Center.
By Christopher Bouchard, Aroostook Republican & News

Caribou voters approved the $19.7 million RSU 39 budget for the upcoming school year on Tuesday.

The overall budget resulted in a $187,791 increase in Caribou’s local taxes and a $4,973 increase for Stockholm’s local taxes.

Both the budget question and a second question asking voters if they wish to continue the budget validation referendum process for the next three years passed with overwhelming voter approval.

A total of 114 voted in favor of the budget, while 50 were opposed and one voter left the space blank.

A total of 108 voters approved continuing the referendum process, while 57 voted against this.

Approval of the second question means that the school unit will need to hold both a regional budget meeting to approve the upcoming financials, which this year occurred in late May, while also requiring city officials to host a formal referendum at the Caribou Wellness and Recreation Center for a second round of votes.

This story was originally published in The County.


