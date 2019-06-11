Portland
June 11, 2019
New restrictions considered to help protect whales off coast of Maine

Michael Dwyer | AP
FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale appears at the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. Whale researchers in New England believe they’ve found a new way to measure the amount of stress felt by whales when they experience traumas such as entanglements in fishing gear, and they say the technique could help protect the massive sea creatures from extinction. The group published its research online in the journal Marine Mammal Science in March 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By CBS 13

PORTLAND – Dozens of lobstermen showed up for tonight’s meeting at Kennebunk High School.

They say the proposed restrictions are way too tough and could severely hurt Maine’s lobster industry.

The Department of Marine Resources is looking to remove hundreds of lobstermen’s vertical lines from the Gulf of Maine. These lines are what connect the buoy to the trap.

Experts say right whales, which are near extinction, are getting entangled in them. Roughly 411 right whales are estimated to be alive today.

While the department confirms no right whale deaths have occurred in the Gulf of Maine, the state still has to play its part due to federal law.The department says the goal is to reduce the risk of entanglement deaths by sixty percent.

Lobstermen say if right whales aren’t getting hurt in their lines, it shouldn’t be their responsibility.

David Sullivan is a fisherman based out of Kittery and he attended the meeting today.

“Prove to us that whatever we’re doing is hurting the whales. Nobody wants to do that but we also don’t want to be the victim of a law that’s putting a blanket over an entire industry,” he said.

The department will be holding more meetings this summer on the issue before submitting an official plan in September.


